Transfer news: Southgate Man Utd, Liverpool CB targets, race ON for Arsenal attacker & more

Liverpool CB transfer targets will depend on new manager, plus Pep Lijnders to Ajax

I reported a few months ago that Liverpool would start speaking with agents to explore the centre-backs market for the summer, but there’s still no major update here for now.

It’s not time for concrete names yet, as again the crucial part will be Liverpool’s next manager. We have to wait for the coach to understand who’s the player they want, how much they want to invest on that position – Liverpool have always involved the manager in their transfer plans.

And speaking of managers, Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders has emerged as one of the candidates to be the new Ajax manager for next season. Lijnders is under consideration at the club, but still waiting on a decision. For sure, he will be leaving Liverpool alongside Jurgen Klopp – he’s not staying on beyond the end of this season.

Lijnders is really appreciated around Europe as people believe he’s an excellent assistant and could become a very good head coach. Ajax have included his name in a shortlist for next season, but he’s not the only one.

For sure, Ajax will change manager and begin a new chapter in the summer, and for sure Lijnders will leave Liverpool as he’s also ready for a new challenge after great work alongside Klopp at Liverpool.

Gareth Southgate has NOT held talks with Manchester United

Gareth Southgate continues to be linked strongly with the Manchester United job, with some fans asking me about reports that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have already identified him as a leading candidate to replace Erik ten Hag, and that they also plan to bring in his entire coaching staff from the England national team.

However, it’s important to say that my information is that Southgate won’t speak to any club before the Euros, this is very clear.

Also, Man United haven’t opened talks with Southgate as of now. I’m still told that Ten Hag’s final two months will be important to understand his future but initial talks with INEOS were positive; so it’s time to be patient and see what happens.

Toni Kroos agrees to stay at Real Madrid for one more season

According to my information, Toni Kroos has decided to stay at Real Madrid for one more season and sign a new contract until 2025. Kroos never considered any other option despite many links with the likes of Bayern Munich, Juventus and several other clubs.

Kroos never spoke to any other club because he was only focused on Real Madrid, and he remains focused on Real Madrid. There was always confidence and optimism around this deal, and now the agreement is imminent. Kroos has decided to stay, and now it’s just a matter of time – everything is set to be signed.

Really important news for Real Madrid as they get one more year of Kroos, who has shown what a fantastic player he still is with his superb performances on his return to the German national team. Congratulations to Kroos as he continues his fantastic career.

Real Madrid prepared to negotiate Alphonso Davies transfer

Bayern Munich want an answer from Alphonso Davies on their contract proposal as soon as possible, but Real Madrid are not worried about any deadlines being set by Bayern, they are only focusing on their position in this story.

Real Madrid are very clear – they have everything ready for Davies in terms of his contract, with personal terms not expected to be an issue. But they don’t want to pay crazy money like €60-70m for the Canadian left-back – it would have to be way less than this.

So now it will be up to Davies and Bayern to fix their position. If there is no agreement on a new contract, Bayern will have to settle on a price. Real Madrid are prepared to approach Bayern and negotiate the fee with them, but they will not pay something like €60m for Davies, that is not their intention.

Let’s see what will happen between Davies and Bayern, but Real Madrid are ready to approach Bayern for club-to-club negotiations.

Olivier Giroud set for LAFC transfer

AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud is set to leave for the United States. He’s out of contract this summer, and he won’t be extending his contract at the San Siro.

As I said back in October, Giroud has been tempted to try a new experience and he wanted to go to the MLS, and now he’s set to join LAFC. Everything is agreed between Giroud and LAFC, we’re just waiting for him to sign the contract, but everything is verbally agreed on an 18-month contract.

After making history in Europe, it’s now time for Giroud to try a new experience and it’s going to be in the MLS with LAFC and his former French international teammate Hugo Lloris – the goalkeeper was calling Giroud to persuade him to join, and now they will be teammates again in the MLS.

In other news…

Dani Olmo – Despite some media reports about Chelsea being interested in Dani Olmo, I’m not aware of anything concrete happening there for now. Still, he will have a release clause this summer worth €60m, which will become active for the first time. At the moment it’s quiet, but let’s see what happens as he’s a talented player.

Samuel Iling-Junior – There could be chances for Samuel Iling-Junior to leave Juventus this summer. It’s not that he doesn’t want to negotiate a new contract, but simply there are no talks ongoing right now. Iling Junior wants to play on a regular basis, he’s young and he needs to. Juventus will be forced to make a choice – new deal trusting him or make profit in the summer. Spurs were informed about his situation in January but I’m not aware of any development after that, no fresh contacts or talks with Tottenham so far.

Mika Biereth – There will be a race for Mika Biereth this summer for sure, many clubs are interested in the young Arsenal striker. But Arsenal have been clear on their position: no decision will be made now, internal talks about him will follow later this year. So on this one, interest is there and will likely grow in the next weeks but it’s not something serious yet.