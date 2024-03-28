Unai Emery wants 90k-a-week Aston Villa player out of the club

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is ready to let go of high earner who is not in his future plans at Villa Park.

The Premier League club have been active in the market under Emery and that has resulted in them challenging for a top four finish in the Premier League.

With Champions League football on the horizon, the club have started planning for transfer business ahead of the summer window.

Mario Hermoso and Paulo Dybala are two well-known players who have been linked to a transfer to Villa Park.

Aston Villa are planning for summer transfer business

As discussions to sign centre-back Hermoso on a free transfer from Atletico Madrid have taken place, Villa are now believed to be dominating the battle for Dybala.

In order to comply with Financial Fair Play, a number of players are expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

Leander Dendoncker, whose loan stint at Napoli was nothing short of disastrous, is expected to return to the Midlands in the summer, according to football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

🟣🔵 Leander Dendoncker, set to return to Aston Villa in June as Napoli are not planning to trigger €9m buy option. Dendoncker only played 21 total mins in Serie A since joining in January. pic.twitter.com/UPVZJ149mf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 23, 2024

The Belgian has only played 21 minutes in three outings for the Serie A team, however they have the option to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Aston Villa have made the decision to let him go

A report from the Football Insider has now claimed that Villa are ready to accept offers for Dendoncker as he has no future at the club.

The 28-year-old, who is earning over £90,000 per week, has a deal with Villa that runs until 2026.

Dendoncker’s transfer across the Midlands hasn’t worked out, as the player has only made 36 appearances for Villa since he was signed from Wolves on deadline day back in 2022.

Dendoncker made just one Premier League start under Emery this season before moving on loan to Italy in January, and it appears that his FA Cup appearance against Middlesbrough will be his final game wearing a Villa shirt.