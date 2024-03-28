Man United ready to sell star for dirt cheap and make considerable loss on £35m transfer deal

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell Donny van de Beek for dirt cheap this summer after his difficult spell at Old Trafford.

The Netherlands international made the move to Man Utd from Ajax back in 2020, and initially looked an exciting addition to the squad.

Van de Beek had impressed in his time in the Eredivisie, with United paying £35million to sign him almost four years ago, as reported by BBC Sport at the time.

Now, however, Van de Beek has proven a major disappointment and is currently struggling on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, with the Red Devils ready to make a considerable loss on him and lose him for dirt cheap this summer, according to Soccer News.

Van de Beek could now be available for as little as €10m, with the report suggesting United could also negotiate something lower than that.

Van de Beek transfer up there with the worst of Man Utd’s recent flops

There have been a long list of spectacular flops at MUFC in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, with plenty of money spent on the likes of Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, and Antony.

Van de Beek is undoubtedly up there with the biggest disappointments, though, even if he wasn’t quite as expensive or as established as any of those.

The likes of Pogba and Maguire can at least look back on some solid performances and good contributions, even if they weren’t consistent enough, but Van de Beek just looked totally out of his depth almost every time he stepped out onto the pitch for United.

Something went badly wrong for the club to make him one of their top targets when they did, and it will be interesting to see if anyone is now ready to gamble on him this summer.