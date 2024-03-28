West Ham United have been told they could hire impressive manager to replace David Moyes at the end of the season.

The Hammers boss has an uncertain future at the club, with no indication of a new deal for the Scottish manager.

After guiding the club to a European trophy last season, Moyes has faced heavy scrutiny this season with his job under jeopardy.

Moyes has done well at West Ham

Even though the Hammers are doing well with them comfortably placed in the bottom half of the Premier League table and still fighting for the Europa League, speculation about Moyes’ future has not ended.

Behind closed doors, West Ham are preparing for the possibility that they will opt to separate. Numerous elite coaches from around Europe have been linked to the position.

The media has made reference to Feyenoord manager Arne Slot, while managers like Graham Potter and Julen Lopetegui are still available for employment after quitting their previous positions.

This week, talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent supported a West Ham transfer for Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna when speaking on Ben Foster’s YouTube channel.

“He’s been phenomenal, and if Ipswich don’t go up… There’s so many people that would take him I think,” said Bent. “West Ham potentially with David Moyes. There’s so many options.”

After an outstanding season, the 37-year-old might help his team ascend to the Premier League.

McKenna could be heading to West Ham next season

Ipswich are now one point behind Leeds United in their pursuit of an automatic promotion spot.

Over the past two seasons, McKenna has established himself as one of the Football League’s most sought-after managers after leading Town from League One to the top of the Championship table.

The Northern Irish manager has received a great deal of praise for his performance at Portman Road, and in the past, it has been reported that he was linked to West Ham, Brentford, and Crystal Palace.

Not just English teams are rumoured to be interested in the 37-year-old; according to rumours in Germany, Stuttgart may be planning a move for the Town manager in the event that current manager Sebastian Hoeneß departs in the summer.