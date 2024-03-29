Arsenal and Liverpool need to pay €60 million if they want to sign La Liga star

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club and several top clubs are keen on signing him.

A report from Fichajes claims that Liverpool and Arsenal are keen on signing the 25-year-old midfielder at the end of the season. However, Arsenal are the main interested party.

Real Sociedad are unwilling to sell their key player for a knockdown price and therefore Arsenal and Liverpool will have to pay his release clause in order to sign him. The midfielder has a €60 million release clause in his contract and it will be interesting to see if the two English clubs are prepared to break the bank for him.

Arsenal and Liverpool need Zubimendi

Arsenal need to bring in a quality central midfielder as a partner for Declan Rice. The 25-year-old will help control the tempo of the game and recycle possession alongside the England international. He will add greater stability to the Arsenal midfield and help them dominate contests in the middle of the park.

Thomas Partey has been linked with a move away from the north London club and Zubimendi could be a quality alternative, although they are not similar players.

At Liverpool, he could be the ideal replacement for Thiago Alcantara, who will leave the club at the end of the season. The Spaniard is one of the best midfielders in the world and Liverpool must look to bring in a quality replacement for him. Zubimendi, his compatriot, could prove to be the ideal acquisition.

However, the asking price could complicate any potential move for both clubs. They have other priorities in the transfer market as well and they cannot afford to spend over the odds for a midfielder.