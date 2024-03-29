Barcelona considering selling €85m Man United target, Erik ten Hag loves the player

Barcelona’s financial issues are well documented and to ease the burden, the Catalan club are considering selling Frenkie de Jong at the end of the season.

This summer is set to be a difficult one for the La Liga giants as they still need to find a manager to replace the outgoing Xavi and will struggle to bring in top talent due to the financial fair play restrictions placed on the club by La Liga.

One way Barca will be allowed to spend is to sell some of their valuable assets and according to Diario AS, Frenkie de Jong is one option given the high salary he earns with the Spanish club.

The Dutch star is Barcelona’s top earner, bringing in a massive €721,154k-per-week. This is not sustainable for a club in Barca’s financial situation and it is why a sale is being considered.

The report says that it is down to De Jong as to whether he wants to leave or not, and the last time a club came calling for the midfielder, the 26-year-old opted to stay.

Would Man United still be interested in Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong?

During the summer of 2022, Man United wanted to bring De Jong to Old Trafford as the Dutch star was Erik ten Hag’s top target ahead of his first season in Manchester.

The Premier League club had an €85m offer accepted by Barcelona for the player but the midfielder didn’t want to leave the Catalan club.

The 26-year-old has remained a key player for the La Liga outfit ever since and if the signal goes out that Barca want to sell him this summer, there is no doubt that Man United will be one of the first teams queueing up for the former Ajax star as Ten Hag loves him having worked together in Amsterdam.