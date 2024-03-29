Chelsea insisting on £40m for Lukaku but Roma are only able to sign him on one condition

It’s been a case of so far so good for Romelu Lukaku at Roma this season.

The Belgian hit-man has already plundered 18 goals and provided four assists for the Giallorossi in 2023/24 according to WhoScored.

What seems clear is that both player and club are enjoying the campaign together, and the current loan arrangement with Chelsea could well be made permanent if the right set of circumstances come to pass.

Even if Roma and Lukaku can reach an agreement contractually, Chelsea’s £40m fee, detailed by Calciomercato, will prove prohibitive – unless the Serie A giants qualify for the Champions League.

Lukaku’s Roma stay dependent on Champions League berth

In that eventuality it would seem that a deal will be done between the two clubs, but failure to finish in Serie A’s top four would almost certainly rule Roma out of the running for Lukaku’s services.

Currently fifth in the table, Roma are three points behind fourth-placed Bologna and eight behind Juventus in third.

From the player’s own point of view he does have other options, and Calciomercato also note that the Saudi Pro League is becoming a serious consideration now.

What is abundantly clear is that Lukaku will not be returning to Chelsea under any circumstances.

It’s true that the player flattered to deceive in his second spell back in West London, particularly given the astronomical purchase price, though the upheaval behind the scenes under Thomas Tuchel undoubtedly led to his poor performances.

Perhaps the environment that was created by the German, as well as the system he wanted to play, wasn’t conducive in getting the best out of the Belgian.

Lukaku left just over a week after Todd Boehly took charge of the club, and given what’s happened at Stamford Bridge since, the player might feel that he’s dodged a bullet.

In any event the Blues do still hold all the aces, and the end of the season will provide an answer to where Lukaku will be playing next season.