Chelsea could get a 10 point deduction penalty for serious rule breach

It has been reported that Chelsea would lose more than ten points in the next season if they violate the Profit and Sustainability Rules of the Premier League.

Since a group led by Todd Boehly acquired control of the Premier League team at the end of May 2022, the Blues have invested around £1 billion on new players.

Bad news for Chelsea as they face severe punishment

Pete O’Rourke, senior journalist for the website, provided further details, as he stated on the Inside Track podcast.

“It keeps changing, but I think if the breaches are more serious than Everton’s then it’s going to be more than 10 points.

“I think that’s pretty obvious and I think that’ll be the case – but then we must see if Chelsea appeal.”

According to recent reports, Chelsea face a financial rule violation if they don’t generate above £100 million by June 30.

Former Man City advisor Stefan Borson said recently on talkSPORT:

“In my mind, there is certainly trouble on the horizon and they will certainly fail FFP for the current season unless – and it seems unlikely – that by June 30th they sell well over 100million worth of players.

“But the window that they can now do that is very small because straight after the season we have the Euros.

“This breach that Chelsea could be lined up for is much bigger than Everton’s and, most importantly, they will consider it deliberate. They can’t hide behind a stadium and inadvertently breaching FFP.”

Both Everton and Forest have dropped points this season as a result of the punishments handed to them.

The league has deducted Everton six points after an appeal. However, a four-point loss has sent Forest into the relegation zone.

Chelsea hope to sell players to generate funds

Chelsea have sold several players and are not currently facing any accusations.

With high earners like Romelu Lukaku and Kepa Arrizabalaga linked to Saudi Arabia, more are probably leaving this summer.

The Blues could, however, lose out on European qualification for the second straight year.

Their finances will suffer greatly as a result, particularly because Boehly is aiming to sign a top-tier striker.