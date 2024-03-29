Jurgen Klopp says key star has completed his rehab and is “fine” to face Brighton

Liverpool’s injury issues are starting to ease heading into a crucial part of the season and Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Darwin Nunez is “fine” to play against Brighton on Sunday.

The striker did not travel with Uruguay during the international break and instead stayed in Liverpool to complete rehab for his injury.

The 24-year-old was a doubt for the Reds’ clash with Brighton this weekend but Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Nunez is ready to go, while providing an update on some other Liverpool stars with injury issues.

“Curtis, I’m not sure if he is available, but he’s back in training. Ibou was an extra rest day, nothing else,” said Klopp via Sky Sports.

“[Andy] Robertson will take it a little bit day-by-day. He will not train today [Friday] but it’s not as bad [as first thought].

“The other boys, from next week on step-by-step. I think they will join parts of team training and then team training, so we will see what we do with that. They’re not too far away but not in yet, so they all make their steps – it’s positive.

“[Darwin] is fine. He did his rehab during the week and trained partially the first day since we are back, and since then he is in full training.”

Darwin Nunez will have a big role to play throughout the rest of the season

With Liverpool looking to add the Premier League and Europa League to their Carabao Cup success this season, Nunez will have a crucial role to play across the remaining games.

With Diogo Jota out injured and Cody Gakpo being poor of late, this leaves the Uruguay star as the Reds’ best hope for goals behind Mohamed Salah.

The 24-year-old has already produced this season across the 42 matches he has featured in, scoring 17 times along with 14 assists. Klopp will be hoping for more and with his fitness not an issue, Brighton is the next opportunity to add to his numbers.