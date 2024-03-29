Erik ten Hag “not surprised” by Man United star’s “very good” performance for national team

This season has been a breakthrough campaign for Kobbie Mainoo at Man United and Erik ten Hag was full of praise for the youngster after his performance for England midweek.

The midfielder put in a man-of-the-match display in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against Belgium at Wembley and has now put himself in a great position to secure a seat on the plane to Germany for Euro 2024 this summer.

This was just another chapter in a crazy four months for Mainoo following his Premier League debut against Everton back in November.

The 18-year-old has since scored his first goal for the Manchester club and has also established himself as a regular in Ten Hag’s side.

Speaking to the press on Friday, the Dutch coach was not surprised by Mainoo’s performance for England and said that the Premier League giants are very proud of his achievement.

Erik ten Hag “not surprised” by Kobbie Mainoo’s performance

“I thought it was very good, but we are not surprised,” the Ten Hag said about Mainoo’s performance on Tuesday via Sky Sports. “We have seen what he is capable of, that he can very quickly adapt to high levels. It looks very natural.

“We are very happy for him and of course a little bit proud. I would say very proud.

“It’s great for the academy of Manchester United that they bring up a player so young going into the national team. That is a big compliment for the whole club.

“I think definitely in the first place for himself because he did it.

“But also for all the ones who worked with him during his time in the academy, so it’s very good news for Manchester United.”