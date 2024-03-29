Premier League boss says there is “no truth” in Man United links as Sir Jim Ratcliffe holds interest

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil has shut down reports linking him with a job at Man United with the English coach stating that he loves it at Molineux.

It was reported this week by ESPN that the Manchester club want to speak to the Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach about a role in a potential new coaching setup at Old Trafford.

New Man United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is currently filling key positions with high-quality people at the Premier League giants and the manager’s job could be up for grabs at the end of the season.

However, the ESPN report suggests that O’Neil could be offered a position as an assistant manager or an alternative coaching role, with talkSPORT stating that the Wolves boss will turn down any job in a lesser position than what he currently holds at Molineux.

Speaking to the press on Friday ahead of Wolves’ trip to Aston Villa on Saturday, the 40-year-old has said there is “no truth” in any reports linking him to Man United.

Wolves’ Gary O’Neil shuts down Man United links

“Coaching role at Man United? No truth. I don’t know where it came from,” O’Neil said about the Man United links on Friday via Fabrizio Romano.

“It’s an honour to be linked with Man Utd even though there is no truth in it… it’s one of the biggest clubs in world football it’s an honour. But I love it here at Wolves. I am a head coach and I am always going to be a head coach.”

The 40-year-old has done great work with the Midlands club during the current campaign and that has carried over from the job he did at Bournemouth last season. O’Neil is proving himself to be a quality Premier League coach and may one day move on to a “big six” club but for now, the Englishman is happy at Wolves.