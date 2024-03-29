The summer at Liverpool will bring a lot of changes at the club on and off the pitch.

Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the season, shocking the Liverpool faithful.

The 56-year-old manager stated that he is “running out of energy” and hence decided to quit his job at the Merseyside club.

Liverpool set to lose another major figure

Along with Klopp, another key Reds figure is also leaving the club and that is assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

The 41-year-old is unquestionably not staying at Anfield, as football journalist Fabrizio Romano has reiterated while offering an update on the links between Lijnders and Ajax.

“Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders has emerged as one of the candidates to be the new Ajax manager for next season,” Romano told GiveMeSport.

“Lijnders is under consideration at the club, but still waiting on a decision. For sure, he will be leaving Liverpool alongside Jurgen Klopp – he’s not staying on beyond the end of this season.”

There has been talk in the media that the assistant manager is popular among the players and they would like to see him succeed Klopp but those claims have been refuted by Romano.

Liverpool need an experienced manager

Perhaps the job at Anfield might be too early for the Dutch manager and he needs some experience at another club before taking on the role at the Premier League club.

For the time being, Ajax, one of the largest clubs in the Netherlands and one that is in need of an overhaul, seems like a perfect fit for Lijnders.

The Dutch team, who are currently 31 points behind leaders PSV, are in a transitional phase under interim manager John van’t Schip, who was hired in October.

Lijnders previously had a senior management position at NEC Nijmegen in 2018, however it was only filled for a little over five months due to the team’s inability to advance to the Eredivisie.