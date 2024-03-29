Liverpool’s four man back-up list to Xabi Alonso alternatives revealed

Liverpool have identified four alternatives to their top managerial target Xabi Alonso.

The Spaniard was the frontrunner to replace Jurgen Klopp but latest reports have suggested that he will be staying at Bayer Leverkusen.

The transfer search for Liverpool’s next manager has gathered pace after Klopp announced his decision to leave the club.

Liverpool will be hit hard by Klopp’s departure

The German manager has made up his mind to quit, citing lack of energy as one of the reasons behind his decision to leave.

With Alonso saying in Germany for one more season, the Reds have drawn up a list of their back-up plan.

Four options are being considered by Reds executives to take over before the upcoming season, as reported by The Times.

Liverpool are monitoring four targets

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim has been constantly linked with the Reds. His success with the Portuguese club has earned him plaudits from all corners of the football world.

The 39-year-old manager has attracted attention from several clubs. The Portuguese coach, whose contract includes a £13.2 million release clause, won the Primeira Liga championship in his first season, 2020–2021.

The Merseyside club are also rumored to be interested in Benfica manager Roger Schmidt, who won a KNVB Cup with PSV Eindhoven before departing for Portugal in the summer of 2022.

Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton, who won over a lot of supporters by clinching European football for Brighton, is also supposedly on the list.

It’s also believed that the Reds are keeping a watch on Lens’ Ligue 1 manager, Franck Haise. For just the third time in the team’s existence, Haise guided them into the Champions League this season.

They face a tough task replacing Klopp

The German manager is adored by the Liverpool fans for not only his successes, or his playing style but also because of his aura and personality.

They love him at Anfield also for the way he connects with the fans and defends the club in front of everyone.