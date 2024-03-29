West Ham attacker Jarrod Bowen is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

While Liverpool are involved in an intense race for the Premier League title and they are focused on the task at hand, people at the club have already started planning for the upcoming summer transfer window.

With Mohamed Salah’s future uncertain, they are looking at Jarrod Bowen as a potential replacement according to a report by Fichajes.

Salah’s contract with the Merseyside club runs out in the summer of 2025 and there is a lot of interest in him from the Middle East. Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad could knock on the door for his services and if ends up leaving, they will need a world-class replacement.

West Ham’s Bowen is one of the names on their radar to replace the Egypt international. The English winger joined the Hammers back in the winter of 2020 and he hasn’t looked back since.

Jarrod Bowen would improve Liverpool

The 27-year-old has been in sensational form over the past two seasons and his impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed. In the ongoing season, the England international has featured in 37 matches and has contributed towards 25 goals.

He has found the back of the net on 18 occasions. Given the kind of form he has been in and the amount of experience he has of playing in the Premier League, he could be an ideal replacement.

Bowen prefers playing out wide on the right but he can even feature as a striker and an attacking midfielder when needed. Liverpool already have a lot of quality in the attack and his versatility could be something that makes him an interesting option for the Reds.