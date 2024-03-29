Big blow for Real Madrid as Liverpool set to get important deal done this summer

Liverpool will begin talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold at the end of the season amid concrete interest from Real Madrid.

The right-back’s current deal at Anfield expires in 2025 and that leaves the England star susceptible to being approached by other clubs as this summer would be the best time to sell the defender if a new contract cannot be agreed on.

One club that have their eye on Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation at Liverpool is Real Madrid, with Fabrizio Romano reporting last week that the La Liga club have a concrete interest in the Reds star but the Merseyside outfit do not want to sell him.

Football Insider are now reporting that Liverpool will begin contract talks with the 25-year-old at the end of the season as they plan to keep their homegrown talent for many more years.

Why has Trent Alexander-Arnold not been offered a new deal?

The main reason for Liverpool not offering Alexander-Arnold a new deal so far is because a lot is going on behind the scenes at Anfield.

Michael Edwards has just been brought back to the Premier League club and Richard Hughes is set to join him as sporting director. Their main focus now is to find a successor to the outgoing Jurgen Klopp and only then, can they focus on bringing in new players and offer contracts to current stars.

Liverpool will certainly not want to lose Alexander-Arnold as he is one of the most talented full-backs in the sport. The Scouser will also not want to leave the club he supports and it should be expected that a happy conclusion will be reached soon.