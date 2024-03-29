Man United will be looking to replace defensive midfielder Casemiro who is nearing the end of his time at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian joined from Real Madrid in a big money move but after an impressive first season, he has struggled in his second season at the club.

Given that he missed three months of action due to an injury, his troubles may have been caused by an injury.

Despite avoiding another long-term layoff, he subsequently had another hamstring problem.

According to SPORT, Man United are preparing a bold summer raid on Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

With intentions to restructure the team at the end of the campaign, the Germany international has become a top target for the Red Devils.

Man United are looking at midfield options

Casemiro, who has been strongly linked to leaving Old Trafford when the summer transfer market opens, may be replaced by Kimmich.

The German midfielder is expected to leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the season. He has been linked with moves to several clubs including Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Kimmich’s contract issue may be used by the Red Devils to their advantage, although signing him will cost them at least €50 million.

In July, Kimmich will begin the last year of his Bayern Munich deal. There are currently no scheduled contract negotiations.

Man United face fierce competition for Kimmich

The midfield player is willing to take on a new challenge, and while Bayern are considering to sell, Man United are currently not the front-runner.

Kimmich would want to play in the Premier League for Manchester City, Liverpool, or Arsenal. He will need to be persuaded by the Red Devils to join them over their rivals.

The German midfielder can bring quality passing and creativity to the Man United midfield.

Erik ten Hag, or whoever replaces him, would love the opportunity to work with the Bayern Munich midfielder.