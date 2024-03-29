Man United’s most important deal could be quashed by Newcastle United

In their ongoing dispute over Dan Ashworth, Manchester United and Newcastle are not willing to back down, and they both have summer transfer windows planned without a sporting director in place.

Prior to a critical summer transfer window, when the team is anticipated to be extremely busy, the Red Devils aim to have their new recruitment unit operational.

Since the Englishman’s tenure at Brighton & Hove Albion, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been a great fan of Ashworth’s work.

After putting Ashworth on gardening leave, Newcastle are happy to allow head of recruitment Steve Nixon oversee their summer transfer plans.

Man United are determined they would not accede to demands for £20 million in compensation.

Ratcliffe would like having Ashworth on his staff. Although Newcastle are playing hardball, the talent scout is keen to take the position.

Man United are eyeing alternatives

If Newcastle don’t change their position, according to Athletic reporter David Ornstein, Man United may look at other candidates for the position.

Other people that United are considering include Julian Ward, the former sporting director of Liverpool, and Southampton’s Jason Wilcox.

“(I’m) not aware of any breakthrough yet in talks with Newcastle over Ashworth,” Ornstein said during his Q&A session.

“As previously reported, Newcastle wanted/want £20m, and Man Utd don’t intend to pay anywhere near that. They [Man Utd] seem happy to bide their time if needed.

“Man United are also waiting for Omar Berrada to start as CEO this summer, but they could recruit somebody else [as sporting director] in the meantime.”

Man United need closure in the Ashworth saga

United will have to make a breakthrough in their negotiations to appoint Ashworth to plan their summer transfer business.

The club is expected to be busy in the market to manage their incomings and outgoings.

Under INEOS’ leadership, a major overhaul of the squad is expected with a number of first team players likely to leave the club.