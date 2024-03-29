Manchester United are looking to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window and they have identified their targets.

The Red Devils had hoped to complete the signing of Harry Kane last summer but a move did not materialise.

Now, the club chiefs want a striker of similar experience to Kane, who can share the burden of Rasmus Hojlund and also help him develop into a better player.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein’s, Man United could sign one of Europe’s top attackers this summer.

Man United could sign Premier League star

The reliable journalist is respected by the fans who value his opinion and insight on the game.

In a Q&A on Thursday, the football journalist for The Athletic had some encouraging news for the Man United fans.

Ornstein tipped the summer transfer of Brentford striker Ivan Toney to Old Trafford.

Regarding where he thinks Brentford’s No. 17 will wind up this summer, the journalist answered:

“This is purely an opinion and not information but I do wonder about Man Utd. They have long been looking to bolster their front line, Ten Hag wanted Kane and Hojlund was (despite the price) always seen as a development signing / one for the future.

“Hojlund has done really well but it’s a huge responsibility on the shoulders and strain on the body of a relatively inexperienced 21-year-old. With Martial expected to leave and uncertainty around the futures of others, perhaps there is scope to go for a Toney. If they decide to, it may of course come down to whether they are prepared to pay what Brentford want.”

Man United face competition to sign Toney

The England international reportedly has a price tag of £100m as Arsenal and Chelsea are also among his admirers.

A number of Premier League clubs are looking to sign a new striker in the summer and they also are monitoring the Brenford attacker.

The 28-year-old’s 20 Premier League goals from the previous season were only surpassed by Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, therefore he can definitely fetch a high transfer fee.

In the summer, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal will all be trying to bolster their squad.

The addition of Ivan Toney would increase the level of competitiveness among the squad while also relieving some of the load on existing talents.