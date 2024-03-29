Manchester United are looking at ways to bolster their attack ahead of next season and Dani Olmo is one of the names on their radar.

The RB Leipzig star has been in sensational form and his performances have attracted a lot of interest. Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are two clubs keen on his signatures but United have entered the race and are ready to battle their rivals in the pursuit of the 25-year-old’s signatures as per the Daily Mail.

Olmo has gone from strength to strength since joining the German club back in the winter of 2020. He has established himself as one of the mainstays in the team. On the back of his impressive performances, he was handed a new deal last June.

His contract now runs until the summer of 2027 but there is a release clause worth €60 million which becomes active in the summer. As a result, multiple clubs are considering making a move for him.

Manchester United had a decent season last time out but they have failed to reach similar heights this season despite having spent a fortune on transfers over the past few windows. The new part owners are looking for someone who is creative and can even add goals.

Tottenham and Chelsea want Dani Olmo

Olmo’s ability to feature as an attacking midfielder as well as on either flank is what attracts them. And, they have been scouting him in the recent past.

But, the Red Devils will have to compete with Tottenham and Chelsea. Spurs want to reinforce their attacking midfielder department and they need someone who can support James Maddison. The Spanish international is high on their wishlist.

As far as the Blues are concerned, they have spent a fortune to bolster their attack but things haven’t worked out. They feel Olmo could help their cause along with a few other reinforcements.