Man United keen on Argentine midfielder who will cost around £36 million

Manchester United are interested in signing River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono.

According to a report via Fichajes, several top clubs are keen on the 16-year-old attacking midfielder and he will cost around £36 million in the summer. However, the asking price could rise in the last ten days of the window.

Clubs like Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG are keeping tabs on the youngster as well. Mastantuono is highly rated across Europe and South America. He has the potential to develop into a top-class player and it is no surprise that the elite clubs are keen on signing him.

The reported asking price might seem like a premium right now, but the midfielder has the potential to justify the investment in the coming seasons. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to break the bank for him.

Mastantuono would be a future prospect for Man United

The red Devils have done well to nurture young players into established stars over the years and they could play a key role in the development of the 16 year-old midfielder as well. It remains to be seen where he ends up. The opportunity to join some of the biggest clubs in the world can be hard to turn down for the midfielder and clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona will be attractive destinations for him as well.

Manchester United will have to work hard to convince him to move to the Premier league instead. South American players tend to prefer a switch to Spain because of the cultural and language similarities. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.