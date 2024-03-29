Man United set to go all out for £75 million-rated Premier League ace

Manchester United are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signing of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer.

A report from Football Transfers claims that Manchester United will go out in their efforts to sign the player despite interest from Manchester City and Newcastle United. European giants Real Madrid are keen on the player as well.

The report states that Everton value the 21-year-old defender at £75 million, but a fee of around £65 million could be enough to get the deal done. Manchester United need to bring in a quality central defender and Branthwaite would be a long-term addition for them.

Jarrad Branthwaite is a prodigious talent

He could be the ideal partner for Lisandro Martinez at the heart of the Manchester United defence. Harry Maguire has been linked with a move away from the club and Jonny Evans will be a free agent in the summer. Manchester United’s interest in the talented young Premier League defender is hardly a surprise.

Branthwaite is regarded as a top class talent and he has the potential to develop into one of the best defenders in the league. Everton are unlikely let him leave easily and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to break the bank for him.

The Red Devils have been linked with other central defenders in recent months as well and it will be interesting to see if they can plug the gaps in their defensive unit at the end of the season.

Signing a quality defender will not only help them improve at the back, it will also allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.