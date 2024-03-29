Newcastle man’s visit to Wembley coincides with lively performance from Barcelona’s Raphinha

It’s clear that Newcastle are going to have to invest in playing staff during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Though their injury crisis is above and beyond what would’ve been expected at the beginning of the season, it has still highlighted the lack of strength in depth that the Magpies have.

If Eddie Howe and his side do want to eventually get the monkey off the club’s back and bring home some long-awaited silverware, then having competition for places across the squad is an absolute must.

Newcastle weren’t looking at Raphinha during Wembley date

Using Man City as the template, it doesn’t seem to matter to Pep Guardiola if Erling Haaland or Kevin De Bruyne get injured because he can bring in Julian Alvarez to cover up front and move around his midfield.

Newcastle don’t have the luxury of being able to bring in players of equal standard to those who might get injured.

Ultimately, that is what has hampered them across the 2023/24 campaign, and focus has to be on deepening the squad rather than going for a big name or two.

Raphinha has previously been linked with a move to the Magpies, and it does appear that the Brazilian may be surplus to requirements at Barcelona, however, as Chronicle Live report, Newcastle are unlikely to pursue the player despite his decent performance for his country at Wembley a week ago.

Newcastle’s Head of Recruitment, Steve Nickson, was in attendance at the famous old ground, but anyone thinking it was to run the rule over Raphinha will have been sorely mistaken.

Chronicle Live suggest that, in fact, Nickson was at Wembley to see how both Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes performed, and it’s far to say that both did reasonably well for their respective international teams.

How the Magpies do in terms of their transfer business this summer will not only author their success next season, but it will give their current playing staff a guideline as to what they can expect from the club, and whether that will be enough to keep them there in the future.