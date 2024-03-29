Striker with 12 goals in 27 games could be available to West Ham for a bargain €25m

West Ham are still enjoying a reasonable season so far despite not having any of their strikers in form.

So far in 2023/24, Danny Ings and Michail Antonio have scored just four goals between them per WhoScored, with David Moyes relying on the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Mo Kudus to help in that regard.

It’s clear that if the Hammers had a free-scoring front man, they could be in an even better position than they are at present, though seventh place in the Premier League with nine games to go as well as a quarter-final berth in the Europa League will surely have satisfied the Irons faithful.

West Ham looking at Albert Gudmundsson

If the East Londoners are able to push on from this point there’s no ceiling as to what they can achieve, and another successful end to the campaign would surely see David Moyes retained as manager of the club.

In any event, according to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Genoa could be willing to let Icelandic striker, Albert Gudmundsson, leave this summer for a fee around the €25m mark.

?? Genoa anticipate important bids for Albert Gudmundsson this summer after excellent season — but haven’t started concrete talks with any club yet. Price tag expected to be around €25/30m and Genoa could also be open to include players in the deal. pic.twitter.com/0pjOJkDD2t — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 28, 2024

The 26-year-old already has 12 goals in 27 games according to WhoScored, and ESPN (h/t Claret and Hugh) note that the player, who was on Arsenal’s books as a youngster, is a target for the Hammers.

Although he isn’t the biggest of names, with respect, he’s a player that clearly knows where the goal is and has scored virtually a third of Genoa’s 31 Serie A goals this season.

Comfortably in mid-table, the player may feel that the time is right for a new experience at a club where he will be tested every week, and West Ham could present him with such an opportunity.

There’s a long way to go before a deal is agreed of course, but the stars are beginning to align.