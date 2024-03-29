Xabi Alonso says Bayer Leverkusen is the “right place” for him as Liverpool and Bayern Munich rejected

Xabi Alonso has confirmed that he will remain as coach of Bayer Leverkusen next season amid a lot of speculation about his future stemming from Liverpool and Bayern Munich’s interest.

Reports emerged on Thursday that this was the decision the 42-year-old had made and it was confirmed during the Spaniard’s press conference on Friday ahead of Leverkusen’s match with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Alonso opened up about why he chose to stay at Bayer Leverkusen and said the international break gave him time to sit down and think about his future.

“There has been a lot of speculation around my future, we have been busy and focused and I wanted the international break to reflect a bit better,” the young coach said via the Daily Mail.

“I had a very good meeting with the decision-makers, and I decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen. I feel this is the right place to develop as a coach. I have to feel it, and right now I feel this is the right place… my job is not over here.

“For sure all the decisions needed to be analysed well and I tried to take the right ones. I tried to take them that I feel they come in a natural way and at this moment I felt that this is the best place for me to be, for me to develop as a coach.

“I am a young coach but I have to feel it and right now I feel that this is the right place and I have to thank the management, the club that has been really supportive.”

Liverpool and Bayern Munich left disappointed by Xabi Alonso’s decision

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are both in the market for a new manager ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and Alonso would have been a top target for the European giants. It is not hard to see why as Leverkusen are fighting for a treble this season and are yet to experience defeat during the current campaign.

This seems like the right decision for Alonso to make as he is still very inexperienced as a manager and if he continues on his current trajectory, these big jobs will still be there in the future.

However, from a Liverpool and Bayern point of view, they will be disappointed as the duo are now forced to look elsewhere.