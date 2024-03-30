Arsenal told price tag of 37 goal striker ahead of summer window

Arsenal transfer target Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly available for in and around £68.5 million in the upcoming summer transfer window.

After a disappointing end to last season, the Gunners are looking to finish this campaign with some silverware to show for it as they are in pole position in both the Champions League and Premier League.

A huge reason for their success has been their solid backline producing the best defensive numbers in the league across the board this season.

Although their attack has been relentless since the turn of the year, many fans do believe that they need a proper number nine up front who can get them 30+ goals a season.

Arsenal target Sporting Lisbon striker

Many players have been linked with a move to the Emirates with Sporting Lisbon striker Gyokeres the most frequently mentioned so far.

The 25-year-old has scored an incredible 37 goals and grabbed 14 assists in 50 games in all competitions so far, making him one of the most sought-after strikers in the world.

According to a report from the Mirror, Sporting Lisbon would be willing to let him leave for a fee in excess of £68.5 million.

Although Kai Havertz has made that position his own for the time being with a string of magnificent performances, it seems the most obvious position to upgrade in the squad.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping that his German forward can put in another great performance during their titanic showdown with Manchester City tomorrow evening.