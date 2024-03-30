Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has been linked with a move to Arsenal at the end of the season.

The Gunners have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of the 22-year-old defensive midfielder. A report from Football Insider claims that the midfielder could be on the move at the end of the season.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Onana’s exit at the end of the season could be inevitable and he will command a huge transfer fee. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can secure an agreement with the Toffees for the Belgian midfielder.

“If Everton were to suffer relegation then it’s inevitable that Onana will be moved on for a huge transfer fee,” he said.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League and he is certainly good enough to play for clubs like Arsenal. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country will be a tempting proposition for the Belgian. He will look to compete at a high level and a move to Arsenal would be ideal for him at this stage of his career.

Amadou Onana would be a superb addition to Arsenal

He is well settled in English football and he could make an immediate impact at the north London club. Arsenal might need to replace Thomas Partey at the end of the season. The Ghana international has been linked with an exit from the club. Arsenal will have to replace him adequately and the Everton midfielder certainly fits the profile. He will add defensive cover and physicality to the Arsenal midfield and he could form a quality partnership with Declan Rice.

Arsenal are currently pushing for the league title and they will be hoping to win major trophies on a consistent basis. They need to improve their squad in order to do well in the coming seasons and someone like Onana will certainly help them improve.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are not the only English club keen on the Everton midfielder and they could face competition from clubs like Newcastle United and West Ham United as well.