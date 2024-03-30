Arsenal have been linked with a move for the AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

A report from Calciomercato via Fichajes claims that Arsenal are looking to sign the Algerian midfielder in the summer.

Bennacer left Arsenal in 2017 without making his mark in English football and the opportunity to return to England could be an attractive option for him.

However, the report claims that Arsenal will have to pay €50 million in order to sign the player.

It is no secret that Arsenal need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park. Bennacer will add defensive cover, control and technical ability in the midfield. He has shown his quality in the Italian league consistently and he is certainly good enough for the Premier League.

Arsenal need to bring in a quality partner for Declan Rice. The AC Milan midfielder would be a superb addition.

He is at the peak of his career right now and this would be the right time for him to try out a new challenge.

Bennacer could fancy Arsenal return

The 26-year-old might feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League and he will want to make his mark with Arsenal. The Gunners have been pushing for the league title since last season and they have put together an exciting squad. With a couple of quality additions in the summer, they could win major trophies in the near future.

The AC Milan midfielder will certainly fancy his chances of winning silverware with Arsenal in the coming seasons.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are prepared to break the bank for him. They might feel that €50 million for the AC Milan midfielder is a premium and it remains to be seen whether the Italian outfit are ready to accept a more reasonable price.

Arsenal need to improve their squad to match up to the likes of Manchester City and signing a quality central midfielder should be one of their priorities.