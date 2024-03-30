Aston Villa keen on 22-year-old attacker with 16 goals & 9 assists this season

Aston Villa are looking to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and they are plotting a move for the Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville.

A report from Football Insider claims that Aston Villa are very interested in signing the 22-year-old attacker and they will face competition from Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion.

Summerville has been outstanding for Leeds United in the Championship and he has scored 16 goals and picked up nine assists in all competitions. The opportunity to join a Premier League club will be an attractive option for him.

Aston Villa have put together an exciting squad and they are currently pushing for Champions League qualification. They will be an attractive destination for most players if they manage to finish in the top four. Summerville will want to compete at the highest level and a move to the West Midlands club will be an exceptional opportunity for him.

Aston Villa need to add more cutting edge in the final third and the 22-year-old will add goals and creativity to the side from the wide areas. He is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he could be a long term asset for Unai Emery. Summerville is currently looking to help Leeds United secure promotion to the Premier League.

Summerville pushing for Premier League promotion with Leeds

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can return to the top flight at the end of the season. If they manage to secure promotion, they might be in a better position to hold on to their key players. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Summerville has played in the Premier League before and he knows the league will. He should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact if he joins Aston Villa next season. It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa come forward with an official proposal to sign the player in the coming months.