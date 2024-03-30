Chelsea to compete with Euro giants for £13m-rated South American ace

Chelsea are interested in signing the Brazilian goalkeeper Bento from Athletico Paranaense.

According to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness), Inter Milan are keen on the goalkeeper and they will face competition from Premier League club Chelsea.

Bento has a £13 million release clause in his contract and Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to pay up. It will be interesting to see if they decide to come forward with an official offer to sign the Brazilian in the summer.

The Blues signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton last summer but they are keen on adding more quality to the goalkeeping department. It will be interesting to see if they decide to cash in on the Spaniard in the summer.

Bento could be tempted to join Chelsea

Bento will certainly be attracted to the idea of competing in the Premier League and the opportunity to join a big club like Chelsea will be a tempting proposition. The Brazilian goalkeeper is still only 24 and he is entering the peak years of his career. He is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. He could develop into a key player for Chelsea in the coming seasons.

The opportunity to join Inter Milan will be an exciting option for him as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Signing him for £13 million would represent an excellent bargain for both clubs. Inter Milan want him to replace Yann Sommer in the long term.

Inter Milan are well placed to secure Champions League qualification for the next season, but Chelsea are likely to miss out on European qualification. It remains to be seen whether the Blues can convince the goalkeeper to join them. Despite no European football at Stamford Bridge next season.