Video: Cole Palmer opens the scoring with cheeky penalty

Cole Palmer has given Chelsea the lead against Burnley at Stamford Bridge with a cheeky Panenka penalty.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men are looking to lift themselves out of the bottom half of the Premier League table with a win at home against Burnley.

Axel Disasi headed home for what seemed to be the opener only for it to be ruled out after a very lengthy VAR check.

But just before the half-time break, Mykhailo Murdyk was brought down inside the area with the referee immediately pointing to the spot before issuing Lorenz Assignon a second yellow.

Palmer stepped up and cheekily chipped the ball down the centre of the goal.

Video courtesy of Bein Sport.