In a thrilling Premier League encounter earlier today, Chelsea found themselves held to a 2-2 draw by a resilient 10-man Burnley side.

Despite taking the lead twice, the Blues were unable to secure victory as Burnley fought back to earn a share of the spoils.

The Blues’ captain Conor Gallagher had a relatively quiet outing despite creating three chances, as he ultimately failed to make the significant impact on the game.

However, Gallagher has been attracting attention on the internet for his off-the-pitch behaviour.

Conor Gallagher leaves a kid hanging

A clip from inside the tunnel showed that as the young mascot reached out for a high-five while Gallagher was preparing to lead the team out onto the pitch, the Chelsea captain patted the child on the back but did not reciprocate the high-five, leaving the youngster hanging.

The incident, which has been widely shared on social media, has sparked mixed reactions among fans.

While some have defended Gallagher, suggesting that he may not have noticed the child’s gesture, others have criticised the captain for his apparent disregard for the young fan.

Some even took it as far as calling it racism, but we feel that might be a bit of a stretch. What do you think?

Watch the incident below:

Looked him straight in the eyes

“Not today kid” pic.twitter.com/A4CCVDqbJQ — JuniorPatrick (@JuniorPatrick_M) March 30, 2024