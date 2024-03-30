Former Premier League star Joey Barton has been involved in a number of controversial rants on X, formerly known as Twitter, since being sacked as manager by Bristol Rovers in October.

In particular, he has made disparaging remarks regarding female pundits and women’s football in general.

After constantly going after women’s football, Barton has chosen a new target now.

Barton has now targeted Hasselbaink, former striker for Leeds and Chelsea and a member of Gareth Southgate’s coaching staff.

Joey Barton has now targeted Hasselbaink

Following Brazil’s 1-0 victory over England, Barton posted on his X account:

“Jimmy Floyd Hasslebaink as assistant. Isn’t he a Dutchmen? Sacked by QPR and Burton Albion. What’s he doing anywhere near the England national team.”

In his tweet, he also included a hashtag that the fans particularly criticised. It can be seen in the tweet below.

Jimmy Floyd Hasslebaink as assistant. Isn’t he a Dutchmen. 🤷🏼‍♂️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👍 Sacked by QPR and Burton Albion. What’s he doing anywhere near the England national team. #unlesshesthetokenblackcoach — 👑 Joey Barton 👑 (@Joey7Barton) March 23, 2024

2015 saw Hasselbaink get promoted from League Two with the Brewers, despite Burton firing him the previous season.

Burton were winning League One the season he departed for QPR.

The season after, he was fired from the R’s after leading them to a 12th-place finish in the Championship.

He resigned in September 2022 with the Brewers at the bottom of the standings, having returned to Burton in 2021 and kept the team going against the odds.

Supporters were eager to draw attention to Barton’s own turbulent management history, having been fired by Bristol Rovers and Fleetwood.

Joey Barton has made a habit of making contentious claims

Barton has been outspoken and controversial with his remarks on social media in recent times.

He has specifically targeted women’s footballers but now he has shifted his focus on the England team coaching setup.

With his departure from Bristol Rovers, Barton is still without a job as a football coach.

The former midfielder has gotten himself involved in legal trouble on numerous occasions after picking up fights on his social media account.

Former footballers have slammed Barton for his comments, even if some fans have supported the controversial figure.