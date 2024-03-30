Video: Josh Cullen draws Burnley level with sensational strike

Josh Cullen arrowed an incredible outside-of-the-boot shot past Robert Sanchez to give Burnley an unlikely equaliser at Stamford Bridge.

After a tough first half, Vincent Kompany’s side ended the first 45 minutes with a goal and a man down after Lorenz Assignon was shown a second yellow for a foul on Mykhail Mudryk inside the penalty area.

Cole Palmer stepped up and dispatched from the spot with a cheeky chip down the middle of the goal.

But Burnley have fired themselves right back into this game thanks to a sensational strike from Cullen from the edge of the area.