Liverpool need to pay £12.8 million for Jurgen Klopp replacement this summer

Liverpool will need to bring in a quality replacement for Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season and Ruben Amorim is reportedly their favoured target to replace the German.

A report from the Telegraph claims that the 39-year-old Portuguese manager has a release clause of £12.8 million in his contract which kicks in at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are prepared to pay up for his services.

Amorim has done an impressive job at Sporting CP and he could prove to be a quality alternative to the Liverpool manager. The 39-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young managers in European football, and he is good enough to manage the top clubs.

Amorim would be a quality appointment for Liverpool

Replacing Klopp can be quite difficult for any manager, but Amorim has the pedigree to carry his legacy forward. The 39-year-old employs a similar brand of attacking football and he should prove to be a good fit for Liverpool. He has done well to nurture young players at the Portuguese club since taking over and he will be expected to make a similar impact at Liverpool.

The Premier League giants have an exciting squad packed with talent and they have a bright future ahead of themselves.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool come forward with an official approach for Amorim at the end of the season. The £12.8 million release clause is certainly affordable for a club with their resources and they should look to finalise his appointment quickly.