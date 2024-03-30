Liverpool eyeing attacker with 21 goal contributions as key star’s replacement

Liverpool are looking at potential replacements for Mohamed Salah and they are keeping tabs on the PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko.

According to Rudy Galetti, the Liverpool winger remains one of the main targets for the Saudi Pro League next season. The likes of Al Ittihad and Al Hilal are keen on the Egyptian international and they could look to make their move in the coming weeks.

?? #Salah remains one of the main targets for the ?? League next season. ? #AlIttihad and #AlHilal are set to increase the pressure for the ?? in the coming weeks. ? #Liverpool are already following possible replacements: Johan #Bakayoko – among others – is on the list. pic.twitter.com/Dz6V3NqnrH — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) March 30, 2024

Salah has been a world-class player for Liverpool since joining the club and his departure will be a massive blow. The Reds will have to replace him adequately and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal for Bakayoko across the line.

Bakayoko could be a key player for Liverpool

The 20-year-old Belgian winger is highly rated across Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. Bakayoko has 8 goals and 13 assists in all competitions this season and his numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in an attacking set-up alongside better players. A move to Liverpool could help him improve further. Regular football in England would accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

The 20-year-old is a right-sided winger who is versatile enough to operate on both flanks. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in English football and he could develop into an important player for Liverpool in the coming seasons.

Meanwhile, Salah has a contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2025 and the Reds will be under pressure to sell him this summer if he does not renew his deal with the club.