Video: Luton Town take shock lead at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium

Luton Town have taken a shock lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after only three minutes on the clock.

Rob Edwards’ side has surprised a lot of people this season with their performances, especially in the big games with Luton drawing with Liverpool and almost getting a result against both Arsenal and Manchester City.

It looks like they could potentially cause another upset as they have taken the lead against Spurs thanks to a Tahith Chong opener.

With the ball being fizzed at the attacker’s feet inside the area, the former Manchester United man took a touch before dispatching into the bottom corner.

🚨🚨| GOAL: Chong gives Luton the lead!! Tottenham 0-1 Luton Town pic.twitter.com/S7CC1CO33N — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) March 30, 2024

Video courtesy of ViaPlay