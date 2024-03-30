Video: Luton Town take shock lead at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium

Luton Town have taken a shock lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after only three minutes on the clock.
Rob Edwards’ side has surprised a lot of people this season with their performances, especially in the big games with Luton drawing with Liverpool and almost getting a result against both Arsenal and Manchester City.
It looks like they could potentially cause another upset as they have taken the lead against Spurs thanks to a Tahith Chong opener.
With the ball being fizzed at the attacker’s feet inside the area, the former Manchester United man took a touch before dispatching into the bottom corner.
