Manchester United are keen on the Brazilian winger Messinho from Palmeiras and they will face competition from Premier League rivals, Arsenal and Chelsea.

A report from Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo claims that Barcelona are keen on the 16-year-old winger as well and it remains to be seen whether they can find the competition from the Premier League clubs.

Messinho is highly rated in South America and Europe. He has a bright future ahead of himself and it is no surprise that the top clubs are keen on him. Manchester United have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could help the 16-year-old develop into an important first-team player for the club.

Similarly, Arsenal have done well in grooming young talents over the years. Mikel Arteta has helped players like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard develop into top class Premier League players and he could play a key role in the development of the Brazilian winger as well.

Chelsea have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players since the change of ownership and they have put together an impressive pool of young talent at the club. It appears that the Blues are looking to add to it and Messinho would be a quality long-term acquisition.

Messinho would be a long-term investment

All three clubs have the financial resources to get the deal done and it will be interesting to see where the 16-year-old winger ends up. He needs to join a club with a clear pathway to the first team. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an attractive proposition for the young player and clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are some of the biggest in the world.

Barcelona would be an attractive destination for the player as well but it remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit can arrange the funds to get the deal done. They are going through financial difficulties and the Premier League clubs might have an edge over them.