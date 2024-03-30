Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka.

A report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United will face competition from Real Madrid for the 24-year-old goalkeeper.

Bulka has done quite well for the French outfit and he could prove to be an interesting alternative to Andre Onana. The former Inter Milan goalkeeper has not been at his best since moving to the Premier League and he has been quite mediocre for Manchester United.

The Red Devils need to bring in more quality in that department and signing Bulka will help them improve as a team. The 24-year-old goalkeeper could battle it out with Onana for the starting spot next season. The competition for places will help both players improve.

Manchester United have had a disappointing season by their standards so far and they are likely to miss out on Champions League qualification. They will be hoping to bounce back strongly next year and push for trophies once again. Players like Bulka will certainly help them improve.

Marcin Bulka will fancy Man United move

Moving to Old Trafford will be an exciting opportunity for the OGC Nice goalkeeper as well. It will be interesting to see if he can adapt to English football quickly and make an immediate impact if he moves to Manchester United.

Despite their struggles in recent years, Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down.

He is a key player for the French outfit and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sanction his departure in the summer.