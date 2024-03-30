Manchester United are reportedly interested in the signing of French left-back Theo Hernandez but will have to battle Bayern Munich for his signature.

The Red Devils like the majority of sides in the Premier League this season have been hit with a host of injury issues with United specifically suffering in their backline.

With the likes of Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire likely to leave in the summer alongside rumours of Raphael Varane departing, the club will no doubt look to strengthen in defence at the end of the season.

Theo Hernandez on Manchester United’s radar

Luke Shaw, who would be Ten Hag’s first choice, has suffered several injury issues so far this campaign with his backup, Tyrell Malacia, out since last summer.

This has sparked rumours of the potential arrival of a left back and according to Fichajes via Team Talk, AC Milan’s Hernandez has been placed on the club’s shortlist.

The French defender is one of if not the best in the world in his position with the report claiming that United would be willing to spend over £51 million for his signature.

But they aren’t the only side interested, the report also claims that Bayern Munich hold an interest in the player and could make a move should Alphonso Davies depart.

With the Red Devils set to miss out on Champions League football this campaign, they may miss out to a top side like Bayern.

With Tottenham winning earlier in the day, United have to win away against Brentford to keep their European hopes alive.