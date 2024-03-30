Mauricio Pochettino was not happy with his Chelsea side after their 2-2 draw with Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues remain 11th and in the bottom half of the Premier League table after their disappointing 2-2 draw at home to relegation-threatened Burnley.

Chelsea got off to a great start when Mykhailo Mudryk was brought down in the box leading to the referee awarding a penalty and subsequently sending Lorenz Assignon off for a second yellow.

The spot kick was calmly dispatched by Cole Palmer with many fans feeling like the game was wrapped up at half-time.

But Josh Cullen levelled the contest and silenced the stadium with a spectacular strike immediately after the restart.

There was a huge sense of relief when Palmer grabbed his brace to put his side back in front but that quickly turned to anguish when Dara O’Shea levelled from a corner minutes later.

The game finished as a 2-2 draw and despite picking up a point, the result will no doubt feel as disappointing as a loss.

Mauricio Pochettino slams Chelsea’s performance

Speaking after the game, the Chelsea boss was not happy with his side’s performance and expressed his disappointment at the result.

“Today we didn’t show the capacity, the energy, the hunger. Not the minimum to compete in the Premier League. In defensive phases, we concede too much,” he said via France24.

“That is why I’m so upset and disappointed. ”

The Blues must bounce back from this demoralising result as soon as possible with a clash against Manchester United just around the corner.