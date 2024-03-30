Video: Moussa Diaby breaks the deadlock with unstoppable strike

Aston Villa have taken the lead against Wolves thanks to an unstoppable strike from winger Moussa Diaby.

After Tottenham Hotspur’s victory against Luton Town earlier in the day, all eyes turned to Unai Emery’s side as they looked to keep themselves ahead of Spurs in the top-four race.

Failing to win their last town Premier League games, Villa are on track to end that poor run of form as they lead Wolves 1-0 going into half-time.

The opening goal came from Diaby who rifled the ball into the back of the net from just outside the box.