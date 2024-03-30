Premier League manager’s latest comments will put Liverpool on alert

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has emerged as one of the leading contenders to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

In January, Jurgen Klopp made a shock announcement, revealing his decision to step down as Liverpool manager by the end of the season.

Klopp’s imminent departure has raised speculations about who will take over the reins next at Anfield with the Reds identifying multiple potential candidates to fill the shoes of the German.

Xabi Alonso, who has been enjoying an incredible streak of 39 unbeaten games with Bayer Leverkusen, was a primary target for Liverpool. However, the Spaniard has ruled himself out and intends to continue with the Bundesliga side next season.

After Alonso’s snub, De Zerbi has emerged as the top contender to succeed Klopp in Merseyside.

De Zerbi keeps future open amid links with Liverpool and Bayern Munich

In response to questions about his future at Brighton, the Italian remained diplomatic in his response, keeping the possibility of an exit open.

He emphasised that although he is currently under contract with The Seagulls, his decision regarding the future depends on whether the club’s plan aligns with his ambitions.

He was quoted by the Mirror, saying:

“I have a different way to decide my future. I want to speak with my club, I have a contract but the problem is not the contract – the problem is to find the same plan, the same target, the same vision for the future.”

“For me, I have not decided yet what is my future, because I have the contract, but anyway I want to speak with Tony [Bloom], my club, to understand their plan, to understand his plan, the Tony plan. Then we take the decision together, without problems.”

“My relationship with my players, my fans, I think it can’t change depending on the future. What we did is history and we can’t forget it. The future I want to keep my ambition, my motivation. I live for football 24 hours a day. I want to know what is the plan, what is the project, what is the future because if I don’t feel comfortable, I don’t feel the right motivation, I can’t stay any longer.”

When asked about the possibility of signing a new contract, De Zerbi mentioned that no agreement has been reached yet.

He said:

“At the moment, no. We didn’t find the agreement. The contract is a part of the future. It’s important for me, it’s important for everyone but it’s a small part, the big part is the plan. We have to speak with the club.”

The 44-year-old manager is contracted with Brighton until June 30, 2026, suggesting that the Reds would need to negotiate compensation to secure his services, amounting to £12.8 million.

Liverpool’s new sporting director, Richard Hughes, is known to have a profound admiration for De Zerbi. This factor could influence the decision-makers in Merseyside to pursue him.