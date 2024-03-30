“We’ll see many goals” says Romano as Man City prepare to battle Arsenal in Premier League game of the season

The closer we get to the finishing line in the Premier League the bigger the battles become, and there are surely none bigger than this weekend’s Man City vs Arsenal fixture.

Mikel Arteta heads back to the Etihad Stadium knowing that a win would really put the Gunners in the box seat for the title, but also being aware that he has the poorest of records in the English top-flight against Pep Guardiola.

Though Arsenal won their most recent encounter at the Emirates Stadium, as 11 vs 11 note, they lost the previous 13 in the Premier League against Man City.

Indeed, prior to October’s game when Arsenal triumphed by the slenderest of margins (1-0), you have to go all the way back to Dec 21, 2015 for the previous time the Gunners won a league game against City, and to January of that year for the last time they did so in Manchester.

Goals galore in Man City v Arsenal game says Romano

Recent history is therefore against them, but if they want to lift the title for the first time in 20 years this season, then a win is a must.

Fabrizio Romano is certainly excited about the prospect of the two Premier League giants going toe to toe on what’s expected to be a great weekend of football.

“There are so many great games to watch over the next days including Bayern vs Dortmund, Marseille vs PSG and Real Madrid vs Athletic Club,” he said to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing.

“Not forgetting the biggest fixture of all in my opinion; Manchester City vs Arsenal.

“It will be fantastic as always and will also be important for the title race, so I’m looking forward to that one.

“It will be a battle and I think we’ll see many goals this time!”

If City end up triumphing – and they’ll have to do so without the injured Ederson, Kyle Walker and John Stones – it would be difficult to then see past them for yet another title.

Pep Guardiola’s side are relentless when they have the bit between their teeth, and the Catalan is no respecter of reputations.

There is a romantic notion surrounding an Arsenal title win simply because this season is the 20th anniversary of the last time they won it as the Invincibles, and with Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool, it would be the perfect way for him to bow out at Anfield.

However, Guardiola is a serial winner and he will know that the opposition will have to be at their absolute best if they are going to depose them as Premier League champions.