Highly-rated ten Hag replacement at Man United could be heading to Dortmund

The consistent speculation surrounding Erik ten Hag’s position at Man United would suggest that the Dutchman is under severe pressure at the moment.

Despite being on the cusp of a second successive FA Cup Final and within touching distance of a finish in the Champions League places, the Red Devils have underwhelmed in the 2023/24 campaign.

They were bombed out of Europe altogether when finishing bottom of a Champions League group that included FC Copenhagen, and until recently had flattered to deceive in the Premier League.

United target Graham Potter could be Bundesliga bound

Ten Hag will likely point to the amount of injuries that he’s had to contend with as a cogent reason why United have been under par, and whilst that’s ostensibly true, his handling of the Jadon Sancho scenario is just one example of how things behind the scenes could’ve been handled differently.

Former Chelsea manager, Graham Potter, who has been out of worked since being sacked by Todd Boehly, has long been linked with the United hot-seat, and Goal have him as the number one contender for the position if it becomes vacant.

The outlet also note that incoming sporting director, Dan Ashworth, had met with Potter – who he worked with at Brighton and Hove Albion – in secret a few weeks ago.

If the thought process was that Potter was indeed the choice of Ashworth and owner of the football side of the business, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, they could be in for a shock.

According to HITC, it appears that Borussia Dortmund are lining him up for a shock switch to the Bundesliga.

They suggest that the German side have Potter on a list of potential replacements for Edin Terzic, and the 48-year-old Englishman has been waiting for the right job to emerge before committing himself again.

Working on the continent will hold no fears for him, given his previous experience at Swedish side, Ostersunds.

His forward-thinking approach would be right at home at both United and Dortmund, and it remains to be seen if either land him in due course.