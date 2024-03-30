Tottenham eyeing up summer move for 24-year-old English midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

The 24-year-old midfielder has established himself as a key player for Nottingham Forest and a report from Football Insider claims that Spurs will prioritise a move for him in the summer.

It is no secret that Spurs need more creativity and cutting edge in the final third. The versatile midfielder can operate as a winger as well as a central attacking midfielder. He will add goals and creativity in the final third. Gibbs-White has proven himself in the Premier League and he deserves to take the next step in his career and join a big club.

Tottenham could qualify for the Champions League next season and they need more depth in the side. The 24-year-old Premier League midfielder could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can get the deal done.

Morgan Gibbs-White could be tempted to join Tottenham

Nottingham Forest are currently fighting for their safety in the Premier League next season. If they go down to the Championship, they are likely to lose key players in the summer. Gibbs-White will want to compete at the highest level and he will want to stay in the top flight.

The opportunity to join Tottenham will be an attractive option for him and he will look to make his mark at the highest level and push for trophies with the north London club.

The report states that Tottenham will look to sign a quality striker at the end of the season as well. It will be interesting to see if they can finally bring in the ideal replacement for club legend Harry Kane who left the club at the start of the season.