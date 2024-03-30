Watch: Late drama as Brentford equalise straight from the restart to make it 1-1 in the 98th minute

Brentford have scored straight from the restart to level the score in the 98th minute of the game. 

The Bees almost had their heart broken when Mason Mount scored in the 96th minute against the run of play.

But the home side who were exceptional all game weren’t letting the late goal put them down. The ball is launched inside the box and Ivan Toney does great to control it before beating the defender and cutting it back in a dangerous are where Kristoffer Ajer was arriving to slot it home.

Watch the goal below:

Brentford completely dominated the game from start to finish, attempting an incredible 31 shots, against United’s 11. It is the least they deserve from the game.

 

