Watch: Mason Mount may have snatched a win for Manchester United with a goal in the 96th minute

Against the run of play, Manchester United have gone on to possibly win the game with a goal in the 96th minute. 

Brentford have dominated them all game, with the game being a completely one sided game.

Waves after waves of Brentford attacks but no goal to show for and their failure to convert chances into goals may have come to bite them.

The goal came from a rare Manchester United attack. Following a couple of Brentford challenges, the ball drops for Casemiro who cleverly slides through Mason Mount.

The former Chelsea man takes a touch before striking it past Flekken to give United a late late lead.

What a time to score your first goal for the club!

