Chelsea legend Joe Cole believes that Xabi Alonso should not have turned down the opportunity to manage at Liverpool.

Currently at Bayer Leverkusen, the Spanish manager has quickly proven himself as one of the most talented and sought-after coaches in the world.

With his side sitting at the top of the Bundesliga by a comfortable ten points, it looks like Alonso is set to win his first major title as a manager with the Europa League also a strong possibility.

Due to his success alongside Jurgen Klopp’s surprise announcement that he would be leaving Merseyside, Alonso was instantly linked to the Liverpool job.

But speaking on Friday, the Spaniard ruled out the move claiming that he would be staying in Germany for another season and that he wanted to develop as a young coach.

Speaking on TNT Sports, former Chelsea man Cole criticised the decision claiming that things could change quickly.

‘I think it’s a terrible decision. He is the hottest property in world football, in management right now,’ he said via Metro.

‘I think he should have made the move this summer because in a year’s time it could be completely different.’

With Alonso now ruled out of the race, attention has turned to Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim who is now the favourite to take the position after he has impressed in the Portuguese league.

But Liverpool fans won’t be too concerned at the moment as they are expecting a big finish to this season with a potential treble still on the table.