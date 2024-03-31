Brentford’s technical director has commented on Ivan Toney’s potential departure from the Bees this summer, as multiple Premier League clubs are interested in acquiring the striker.

A new report by Sports Mole recently suggested that Manchester United are ready to compete with Arsenal and Chelsea to secure Toney’s signature for the upcoming 2024/25 season. Lee Dykes, acknowledging Toney’s popularity, has admitted that the 28-year-old might depart this summer, but only under Brentford’s conditions.

Speaking to The United Stand, via the Manchester Evening News, Dykes explained:

“Well, we’ve got to be honest and open with ourselves, like we were last summer with David Raya.

“We sign players, and we’re honest with them, and they’re honest with us that maybe the time may come for them to go on to bigger and better levels than ourselves.

“Ivan is in a similar situation to what David was in. He’s got aspirations to play at a higher level, which is fine, but it’s got to be on Brentford’s terms, obviously.”

Brentford draw to Manchester United in stoppage time thriller

Dykes made his remarks prior to Brentford’s thrilling 1-1 draw against Manchester United in their Premier League clash at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Kristoffer Ajer’s 99th-minute goal rescued a point for Brentford after Mason Mount appeared to secure the win with his own stoppage-time strike. Despite Toney’s assist for Ajer’s equaliser, he continues to struggle to find the back of the net for the Bees, extending his goalless streak to six Premier League matches.