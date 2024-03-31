Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has increased speculation over his future after his recent comments.

The Italian coach has been linked with several high profile jobs such as Barcelona and Liverpool after both Xavi and Jurgen Klopp announced they will leave their respected clubs in the summer.

Speaking to the media after the Seagulls suffered a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool, De Zerbi stated: “I’m gonna speak to Tony Bloom about next season’s plans and then I’ll decide. To work next season at Brighton, I don’t need to extend,” he told Fabrizio Romano. “It’s still open,” he added.

Judging by his recent comments, the well-respected coach is keeping his options open for next season. Perhaps he will take over at the helm of Liverpool in the summer.

As it stands Brighton sit in ninth on 42 points, six points behind Manchester United who reside in sixth spot.

Barcelona no longer interested in Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi

In recent weeks, Barcelona seem to be moving away from the Premier League coach who has long been considered the top replacement for Xavi, the Italian tactician. The club president’s desperation to retain Xavi has resulted in a complete disregard for the necessity of having a backup plan.

Ultimately, they removed him from the list of potential replacements earlier this week, per Mundo Deportivo. Joan Laporta and his team don’t see De Zerbi as having sufficient experience at the top level to lead Barcelona. Additionally, his high release clause, ranging from €10 to €25 million, makes it financially unfeasible for Barcelona to pursue him.